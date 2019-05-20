  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naidu set to return to power in AP predict most exit polls

    By
    |

    Amaravati, May 20: Chandrababu Naidu may latch on to power in Andhra Pradesh, but is unlikely to play kingmaker at the Centre said the exit poll conducted by News18-IPSOS.

    Naidu set to return to power in AP predict most exit polls

    The poll says that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 seats and the TDP 11. According to Republic-C Voter, the TDP would win 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by 11 by the YSRCP. The India Today-Axis Poll on the other hand has given the TDP 4-6 and the YSRCP, 18-20.

    Exit poll results suggest setback for NDA in south India, regional parties to do well

    In the assembly segment, two polls have predicted a win for Naidu. The Lagadapati Raja Gopal survey has predicted 90-110 for the TDP and 65-79 for the YSRCP. The RG Flash survey says that the TDP would win 90-110 seats and the YSRCP, 65-79.

    India Today-Axis predicted 37-40 for the TDP and 130-135 for the YSRCP.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CHANDRABABU NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    chandrababu naidu exit polls tdp andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue