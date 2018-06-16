English

Naidu to raise issue of special category status to Andhra in NITI Aayog meeting

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister has reached Delhi to participate in the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog. The Andhra chief minister will take up the issue of special category status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

    File photo of AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
    Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu to raise the Centre's failure over non-fulfillment of assurances made in Rajya Sabha including special category status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act in the Fourth Meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council in Delhi on June 17, 2018.

    Naidu said, "The agenda for this meeting is very brief unlike last meetings. The topics like Swachh Bharat, Skill India, and Digital India which were discussed in the last meeting have not been included in the agenda this time".

    "I will highlight the issues being faced by farmers, traders and daily labour due to prevailing cash crunch in the ATMs; insecurity among SC, ST and minorities; employment to youth; problems in crop insurance scheme; Minimum Support Prices (MSP) to farmers and doubling of farmers' income; nutrition in the meeting", he added.

    "Despite centre's non-cooperation, our state was able to grow at the rate of 10.5% during last four years only because of the consistent efforts of the people and the government. Isn't it the centre's responsibility to handhold AP until our state gets on par with neighbouring states in terms of per capita income? Where is the spirit of Team India?", said Chandrababu Naidu.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 22:09 [IST]
