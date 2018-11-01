  • search

'Save democracy,' says Chandrababu Naidu, on day of Opposition meetings

    New Delhi, Nov 1: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday addressed a press conference with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah, alleging a "danger to democracy," and urging parties to strengthen a united opposition to take on the BJP.

    Addressing the media, the three senior leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of country'saffairs and stressed on the need for all anti­BJP parties to come together in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC chief Farooq Abdullah and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in New Delhi. PTI photo
    "This great nation has given us so much. We have to protect its future. Nation is all we are interested in. They have instructed me to talk to all anti­BJP parties to chalk out a programme. That is why I am here," Naidu told reporters.

    The TDP leader said that meetings will be organised between the anti­BJP parties in the coming days where a future course of action will be chalked out.

    "Condition of democracy and institutions such as CBI, RBI is very bad. The nation is going through great crisis. Today, democracy is in danger and the nation's people are in danger," Farooq Abdullah says following meeting with Pawar and Naidu.

    The TDP chief is likely to call on Congress president Rahul Gandhi later in the day, to discuss the matter.

    This is Naidu's second trip to Delhi in less than a week. He has already held a round of preliminary meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dalit powerhouse Mayawati, Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.

