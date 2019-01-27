  • search
    Naidu, Mahajan call all-party meetings ahead of Budget session

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Jan 27: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have called separate all-party meetings ahead of the Budget session, which begins on January 31, officials said Sunday.

    Sumitra Mahajan

    Mahajan has called a meeting on January 30, while Naidu has invited floor leaders of all parties on the morning of January 31, before the commencement of the session.

    This Budget session will be the last parliamentary session of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, before the general elections.

    Both Naidu and Mahajan have called the meeting for smooth functioning of their respective houses during the session, officials said.

    Beside these two meetings, the government is also expected to call a similar meeting of leaders of all parties from both the Houses on January 30, which the prime minister may also attend.

    The interim budget will be tabled on February 1 and both the Houses will remain in session till February 13.

    PTI

