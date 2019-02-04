Naidu keeps switching loyalties, Doors of NDA permanently closed for TDP: Amit Shah

Amaravati, Feb 04: Dubbing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the 'U-turn CM of the country", BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the doors of the NDA were permanently closed for him and that the TDP would never ever be allowed into the alliance.

Shah, who inaugurated the state-wide bus yatra of BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana at Palasa in Srikakulam district, hit back strongly at the Chief Minister, saying he was known as the U-turn CM of the country as he changed his stand on everything countless times. "He was elected as Congress MLA (in 1978) and later jumped into TDP (in 1983).

To enjoy power, he joined the NDA in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister.

In 2004, he jumped the ship when BJP lost and bit the dust for 10 years, Shah said. Seeing the huge popularity of Narendra Modi, Chandrababu fell on Modis feet in 2014 and returned to the NDA, the BJP chief said.

When he realised that people of AP were deeply angry with his 'corruption' and 'misrule', Chandrababu walked out of the NDA and started lashing out at the BJP leadership, Shah said.

"People of AP are vexed with your corruption.They are not willing to make your son your successor (as Chief Minister). So, only to hoodwink the people, you left the NDA," Shah said.

"Now, he has aligned with Congress and fought the recent elections in Telangana. As their alliance was wiped out in Telangana, he deserted the Congress, but is now seeking to become a leader of the so-called 'mahagathbandhan,' Shah said.

Chandrababu is selling TDPs and Telugus self-respect in the power market only to further his political vested interests, Shah said. He appealed to the people to vote the BJP to power and said he would 'never ever allow' Chandrababu Naidu into the NDA. "Our doors are permanently closed for him, Shah stressed.

Listing out what all the Modi government did for the development of the state since the bifurcation in 2014, the BJP chief noted that AP government got 'ten times more' than what the Congress governments gave during their 55-year rule.

"Out of the 14 main promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, that were to be completed in 10 years, 10 were completed by the NDA govt in only five years. The state got 22 national institutes and lakhs of crores of Rupees investments (for development).

Chandrababu should disclose the accounts to people of AP on the sums he got for the state when he was in the NDA," the BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member said.

"We gave a sum of Rs 5.56 lakh crore to AP. Chandrababu gave only his son Nara Lokesh and nothing else to the state," Shah alleged.

He termed the ruling TDP as well as the principal opposition YSR Congress as 'corrupt and dynastic parties' and asked people to make BJP the 'kingmaker' in the 2019 elections so as to bring a non-corrupt dispensation to power in AP.

Referring to the Special Category Status, the BJP chief pointed out that the TDP used it only as a ruse to pull out of the NDA, whereas the Centre granted 1.5 times more benefit (through a special economic package) to the state.

The BJP chief also did not spare the YSRC, saying a 'corrupt party' like it would not do any good to the state. BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Hari Babu, legislators and other leaders attended the event.

