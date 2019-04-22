  • search
    Naidu finds fault with EVM for fear of losing: YSRCP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, Apr 22: The YSR Congress Party said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu finding fault with Election Commission (EC) and other institutions was an indicator of his "fear of losing" the elections and his dream of paving way for his son to take over the reins has been "shattered."

    In a release, Senior YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu accused Naidu of "talking ill" of all the institutions including the EC and other agencies, finding fault with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and criticising YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and at every given opportunity.

    YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu. File Photo.

    "His (Naidu's) recent remarks on our party president are ridiculous and show that he has already lost battle and had given up," he said.

    Why is EC not agreeing to 50% counting of VVPATs, asks Naidu

    All these reflects his "utter disappointment and the impending defeat" in the (April 11) elections as his dream of making his son (Nara Lokesh) as chief minister has been "shattered" with people decisively voting in favour of YSRCP, he added.

    Alleging that Naidu had "usurped" the party and power from NTR (TDP founder), the YSRC leader said he had kept the founder's bloodline away from it only to promote his son.

    "This dream is going to be shattered very badly and after being convinced of what is in store he has been resorting to all the loose talk and apprehensions," he added.

    Naidu had recently met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum alleging that a large number of EVMs malfunctioned during polling in the state on April 11 and inadequate security led to incidents of violence.

    Opposition parties to approach SC again over VVPATs, say poll process lacks transparency

    Questioning the transfer of several officials ahead of voting, Naidu alleged the election body "failed to live up to the spirit of constitutional duty" during elections in Andhra Pradesh, which was "dangerous" for the future of democracy in the country.

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also demanded that the EC return to the ballot paper system.

