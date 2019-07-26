  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naidu disappointed at conduct of members in Rajya Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday cautioned ruling and opposition members to not wander around the House when voting on a bill is under way, saying "these scenes" are not good as they are broadcast 'live'.

    The issue cropped up when some opposition members accused a ruling party member of "influencing" the voting on the RTI bill on Thursday. "What happened yesterday has pained me. It has pained the people of the country also. There are children in the gallery too. I don't want to elaborate on that. We should see to it that such situations and such scenes are avoided in future," he noted.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

    "People in authority must be more careful. Even individual members are not supposed to move this side or that side and go and talk to them. If they want to talk to any member, they are at liberty to talk to them before the voting process starts and, that too, preferably outside the House," he observed. Naidu said he has been making observations in the House from time to time that members should not talk to each other, from one side to the other, when important business is taken up, or move from back benches to front benches, "these scenes are not good because live telecast is going on".

    "I once again request all members to follow the decorum and maintain standards in the House so that the prestige and image of the House could be further enhanced. This is guidance for future only," he noted. Naidu clarified and reiterated that if any bill originating from the other house is taken up in this house and if any member wants to move amendments, then those amendments and bills would be taken up together for discussion.

    [RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu accepts SP leader Neeraj Shekhar's resignation]

    He said that has been the practice in the House for long and successive chairpersons have given a ruling and the House has followed the same. The chairman also said amendments would be taken up first after discussion and then, there would be voting on them. If the amendments are carried out, to refer it to the Select Committee, then there is no meaning in having voting on the bill.

    "If the amendment is negatived, then there would be voting on the bill also. This has been the tradition. That has to be understood by all and everybody should respect that. In future also we may have such situations," he said.

    The chairman also observed during the Zero Hour that once the voting process starts, whether electronic voting or by slips, "in such a situation, nobody from this, that or any side is expected to move to any other place and talk to members. This is once the voting process starts."

    PTI

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha venkaiah naidu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue