Nagrota: JeM terrorist’s MPD mobile reveals chat with Pakistan based handler

Death keeps no calendar: The writing on the truck that JeM terrorists came in

New Delhi, Nov 21: Is there any difficulty, are you sleeping and where have you arrived.

This was the message that one of the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had received from the handler in Pakistan.

Four JeM terrorists were gunned down in an encounter at Nagrota on Thursday. They were on their way to execute a major attack in the Valley. The handler asks about their whereabouts and whether they had any difficulty in reaching. To this the terrorist replies 2 baje or 2 O clock.

The message was sent to the MPD mobile from Pakistan that was being used by the terrorists. This is not an android phone and is used only for text messages and chats.

The terrorists had plans of disrupting the district development council (DDC) elections.

The decision by India to hold these elections had irked Pakistan due to which the ISI along with the Jaish-e-Mohammad planned a major attack to disrupt the elections.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that they were planning a strike on the anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. Their intention was also to derail the election process.

The IB officer also said that Pakistan had planned a series of propaganda activities in the Valley, but were not getting the desired results. The fact that the security forces had gunned down a large number of terrorists had also derailed Pakistan's agenda.

The officer cited above said that the very fact that there is such enthusiasm among the political class to take part in the elections also did not bode well with Pakistan. Looking the seizures in Nagrota, it is clear that something really big was planned. Had the four JeM terrorists managed to get away, an unthinkable catastrophe would have taken place, the officer also said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials following the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists at Nagrota.

The terrorists killed in the encounter on Thursday came in a truck in which it was written, 'death keeps no calendar. The investigations showed that the truck bore a fake registration number.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitised," the police said.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition. They were on the verge of executing a big plan, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said. Singh also said that the truck driver is absconding and the police has launched a manhunt for him. It is possible that they were planning a big attack.