New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary and top intelligence establishment over the recent Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the reports, the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

The terrorists killed in the encounter on Thursday came in a truck in which it was written, 'death keeps no calendar. The investigations showed that the truck bore a fake registration number.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition. They were on the verge of executing a big plan, Singh said.

Singh also said that the truck driver is absconding and the police has launched a manhunt for him. It is possible that they were planning a big attack.

Singh also said that the kind of seizure is unprecedented and it is possible that they were planning to target the DDC elections. However, investigations are still on, he had said.

Following the operation, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades and other devices were recovered.