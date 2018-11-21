Nagrota attack: Terrorists had a free run, visited Pakistan on multiple ocassions

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Nagrota attack was probably one of the most lethal strikes the country has witnessed in recent times. Seven soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in the attack that was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in this case and named 13 accused, including Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar, the brother of Jaish chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. Out of the 13 accused, four are Kashmir natives.

Asghar who is the mastermind of this attack and overseen the entire operation right from the start to end. He kept in close touch with his men, including the locals from Kashmir. He oversaw the training programme and even coordinated where the logistics were concerned. His point man in Kashmir was Mufti Asghar, who was the launch commander of the Jaish. Asghar was also tasked with sourcing the mobile phones, equipment and also providing logistics.

The NIA says in the chargesheet that the terrorists who finally attacked the Nagrota camp where Hissam, Aadil and Numan. These persons were highly trained, the chargesheet also says.

Further the NIA says that an accused in the case, Mohammad Ashiq Baba had visited Pakistan several times and met with Jaish terrorists, Waseem (Operational commander of JeM), Abu Talha alias Doctor (Dett commander in Jammu region) and Qari Zarar (Launch commander of JeM for Jammu region).

He was taken for a meeting with Mufti Asgar at Muzaffarabad, PoK.

On reaching there he was received by Abdullah @ Al Hijama and Tariq Mir, both JeM terrorists who are close associates of Mufti Asgar. During meeting with top leadership of JeM commanders Mufti Asgar chalked out a detailed plan including the modus operandi to be adopted for infiltration of JeM terrorists and he asked Ashiq to activate local JeM network in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashiq Baba was given training at the training centre of JeM at Manshera in Pakistan and handed over money for arranging logistics along with a GPS enabled Huawei mobile phone for communication with JeM leaders in Pakistan.