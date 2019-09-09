Nagpur Police wants Chandrayaan 2 'Vikram' lander to respond, says won't issue challan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Nagpur, Sep 09: As ISRO continues to make all-out efforts to re-establish link with Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander, the Nagpur Police have made a witty request to the lander to get back in touch while promising to 'exempt' it from the new traffic violation charges.

Yes, you read it right. From the past few days the two most talked about topics on Indian social media have been Chandrayaan-2 and the amended Motor Vehicles Act that has come down hard on traffic violators.

As per latest reports, Vikram, was supposed to reach its destination on the Moon, it lost contact with the orbiter. Just 2.1 km before reaching the landing spot, lander Vikram's connection to the orbiter snapped. ISRO said in a statement are making all-out efforts to see whether communication can be re-established with the lander. More updates are expected in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was passed by the Parliament in July it seeks to tighten road traffic regulations including the issuance of driving license. The amended Act also lays down stricter penalties for traffic violations with an aim to improve road safety.

Keeping the two most discussed topics in mind, the Nagpur City Police wrote a tongue-in-cheek Tweet that has now gone viral on social media

"Dear Vikram, Please respond. We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!" Nagpur Police wrote on Twitter.

Dear Vikram,

Please respond 🙏🏻.

We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!#VikramLanderFound#ISROSpotsVikram @isro#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 9, 2019

The tweet currently has over 4,600 retweets, and more than 15,100 likes. It has also received many interesting comments from users.

One user wrote, "Appreciate the humour... generally we the citizens think that our policy is heartless. Thank you for trying to break the perspective..keep rocking."

"Very humorous. Those who lack a sense of humour will not get it. Dear Vicky, just in case Nagpur police does challan you. don't worry I will litigate for you pro bono," wrote another.