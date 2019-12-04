Nagpur cops announce drop facility for stranded women at night

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Dec 04: In the wake of horrific rape and murder of 26 year old Hyderabad veterinarian, the Nagpur city police, Maharashtra have come up with a unique initiative. The city police will give transport facility for the women who are stranded in lonely places at night across the city.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said that such measure has been taken to boost up the confidence in women and ensure safety in the aftermath of the gruesome Hyderabad incident.

Hyderabad gang rape and murder case: Fast-track court to be set up in Mahabubnagar

According to PTI report, this directive that was issued two days ago in Nagpur, if a woman dials '100' or calls up a nearby police station between 9 pm to 5 am and says that she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport options, soon a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her. Even, a police vehicle with a woman cop will drop her at her destination.

The heinous Hyderabad gang rape and murder of a 26 year-old- veterinarian has shocked the entire nation yet again after the Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012 in Delhi. Triggering a nation-wide outrage. The incident has raise a question mark on women's safety in India.

This is not a new initiative, earlier Nagpur police have launched anti-eve teasing Damini squads, Bharosa Cell and Women Safety Committees for the assistance of women in distress.

Besides this, the Nagpur police has also started patrolling between 8 pm to 11 pm near open places, grounds and secluded spots.

Such initiative by Nagpur police can inspire other cities of our country to come up with new initiatives to ensure safety to the women and can help to built women's confidence.