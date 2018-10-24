  • search

CBI war: Nageshwar Rao appointed interim director, Verma, Asthana sent on leave

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The Government on Wednesday appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim CBI director with immediate effect. He was working as the joint director in the CBI. He will look after all the functions and duties of the CBI director. He will take over the duties and functions with immediate effect.

    The development comes a day after the high drama involving CBI director, Alok Verma and special director, Rakesh Asthana. Both Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave.

    The order stated, " The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure, cited in reference above, Shri M Nageshwar Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI shall look after duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over duties and functions with immediate effect."

    The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings that were initiated against Asthana. A trial court had sent a CBI SP, Devender Singh to seven days police remand in connection with the alleged bribery case in which the CBI made Asthana an accused. The HC will hear the matter next on October 29.

    The CBI told the court that there were charges of forgery and extortion added against Asthana and Singh. It may be recalled that the CBI had arrested Singh on Monday.

