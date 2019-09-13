Nagas won’t merge with India, but will co-exist says NSCN-IM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kohima, Sep 13: The NSCN(IM), which signed a framework agreement with the Centre in 2015, has asserted that Nagas won't merge into the Union of India but will "co-exist" as a separate entity.

In a statement, it claimed that it is the only group representing Nagas in the ongoing peace talks with the government.

"We represent Naga people, including village chiefs, civil societies and organisations, political parties and the churches, whereas the government of India represents India including its states.

"The question of stakeholders does not arise," the statement issued on Wednesday said.

Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor for the peace talks, R N Ravi, could not be reached for his comment on the matter.

The NSCN(IM) also said that opportunists, deserters, opponents and detractors who have never fought for the cause have started claiming their shares, now that the solution is around.

Maintaining that the "good Lord has opened the door for the Nagas", it said, "We must seize the opportunity. We must explore every possible way of finding a long-cherished solution."

The outfit, however, asserted that the Nagas "will not merge into the Union of India, but they will co-exist with the Union of India as two entities". "They are a recognised entity.

They do not accept the Indian Constitution, but Nagas and Indians will share sovereign powers based on competencies," it added.

Last month, Ravi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed the need to conclude the talks in three months.

Ravi also claimed that the Centre has resolved in the last five years "all substantive issues" relating to the vexed Naga insurgency issue.