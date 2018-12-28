Nagaland State Lotteries today’s results: Check LIVE

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland State Lotteries Today's Result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There will be two draws held today. The first one is at 11.55 am and the results of the same will be declared shortly. You can bookmark this page to find out the winning numbers.

The second draw of the day will be held at 8 pm. There was a draw at 8 pm yesterday, December 27 2018 as well. The winning numbers are given below. The results of the 11.55 am and 8 pm draw held today once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Winning numbers for Dec 27, 8 pm draw

14th Draw held on 27/12/2018 Price 6/

1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 68D 74794

Cons. Prize 9500/- 74794 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 04173 26249 27174 40869 51563

56186 64470 72693 81115 81587

3rd Prize 500/- 0928 0977 1571 2856 3488 5501 5995 6726 7748 7983

4th Prize 250/- 0421 4469 4875 5416 5548 7364 7568 8409 8880 9876

5th Prize 120/-

0085 1574 2492 3648 4766 6286 7027 7598 8382 9323

0096 1687 2576 3739 5048 6415 7075 7689 8424 9324

0440 1775 2593 3747 5128 6417 7129 7698 8790 9391

0562 1869 2628 3867 5212 6499 7158 7871 8841 9480

0728 1880 2638 4111 5454 6673 7178 7918 8911 9662

0777 1885 2671 4286 5843 6805 7187 8013 8925 9695

1100 1893 2773 4460 5973 6874 7311 8068 9025 9725

1192 2024 2983 4525 6208 6915 7474 8139 9176 9753

1429 2078 3178 4528 6220 6947 7503 8302 9178 9895

1535 2138 3553 4602 6277 6992 7510 8329 9184 9910