Governor of Nagaland PB Acharya on Tuesday appointed Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland and asked the latter to prove majority in the assembly by March 16. Neiphu Rio-led People's Democratic Alliance comprising of NDPP and BJP on Monday submitted letters of support of 32 legislators to governor PB Acharya in Kohima.

The BJP bagged 12 seats, while its ally NDPP won 17 seats in the 60-member Assembly. It is also supported by the lone JD(U) MLA and an Independent legislator.

Outgoing Chief Minister T R Zeliang today submitted his resignation which the governor accepted and asked him to continue in office till an alternative arrangement was made.On Monday, Zeliang had refused to quit office and asserted that his party will form the government again.

On Sunday, both Rio and Zeliang had met governor P.B. Acharya and claimed to have the support of the majority of MLAs. Acharya had told reporters that Rio and Zeliang have claimed to have majority support, but "I have not invited anyone to form the government as of now. I have given them 48 hours time to submit the signatures of the elected members supporting them".

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma ruled out an alliance with the NPF, and said the saffron party stood by its pre-poll tie-up with the NDPP headed by Rio. NPF spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon had said Zeliang was in close touch with the BJP high command as the party wanted to continue the alliance "in the interest of the peace process."

OneIndia News

