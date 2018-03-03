Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura election results: ‘Today will be a big day’, says BJP’s NE strategist

Guwahati, March 3: As the election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are going to be declared on Saturday, a "confident" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to form governments in all the three states. The BJP is already in power in three northeastern states--Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

"If we win Tripura and if we can regain Nagaland, and have a government in Meghalaya, then our expansion in the northeast will be complete, barring Mizoram. Today will be a big day," Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's northeast strategist, told NDTV.

Sarma, who is also a minister in the Assam government, added, "I am sure Tripura will have our own majority and Nagaland will have our majority with our allied partner. But Meghalaya, we have to talk among parties and install a non-Congress government."

In Meghalaya, the Congress is in power for the last 15 years. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)-led Left Front government is ruling Tripura for the last 25 years. In Nagaland, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is running the government in the state with the help of the BJP. However, for the elections, the BJP has forged a partnership with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Two exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the BJP will dethrone the Left Front from power in Tripura elections. The exit polls have predicted the NPP's win in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the exit polls predict good fortunes for the BJP-NDPP alliance.

While the Assembly elections in Tripura were held on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polls on February 27. All the three states have 60-member assemblies.

