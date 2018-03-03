Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF290
BJP210
OTH40
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
CPIM330
BJP220
OTH00
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG200
NPP80
OTH180
X
Nagaland Assembly Election
Close
PartyLW2013
NPF29038
BJP2101
OTH300
CONG108
IND008
NCP004
Tripura Assembly Election
Close
PartyLW2013
CPIM33049
BJP2200
CONG0010
OTH000
Meghalaya Assembly Election
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG20029
OTH1400
NPP802
BJP400
HSPDP004
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura election results: ‘Today will be a big day’, says BJP’s NE strategist

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Guwahati, March 3: As the election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are going to be declared on Saturday, a "confident" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to form governments in all the three states. The BJP is already in power in three northeastern states--Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

"If we win Tripura and if we can regain Nagaland, and have a government in Meghalaya, then our expansion in the northeast will be complete, barring Mizoram. Today will be a big day," Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's northeast strategist, told NDTV.

himanta
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma, who is also a minister in the Assam government, added, "I am sure Tripura will have our own majority and Nagaland will have our majority with our allied partner. But Meghalaya, we have to talk among parties and install a non-Congress government."

In Meghalaya, the Congress is in power for the last 15 years. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)-led Left Front government is ruling Tripura for the last 25 years. In Nagaland, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is running the government in the state with the help of the BJP. However, for the elections, the BJP has forged a partnership with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Two exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the BJP will dethrone the Left Front from power in Tripura elections. The exit polls have predicted the NPP's win in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the exit polls predict good fortunes for the BJP-NDPP alliance.

While the Assembly elections in Tripura were held on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polls on February 27. All the three states have 60-member assemblies.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
