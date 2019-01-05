Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE: Winning numbers

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results is set to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw of the day will be held at 8 pm. The winning numbers will be uploaded after that.

Meanwhile you can check below for the winning numbers of the January 4 draw which was held at 8 pm. The numbers are given below.

The result of the January 5 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries January 4 winning numbers: