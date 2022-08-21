Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Jupiter Sunday Weekly'

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 21: The results of Nagaland State Dear Jupiter Sunday weekly lottery will be announced on Sunday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Nagaland is one among the 13 states where lottery is not banned. The department conducts lotteries on daily and weekly basis which are highly popular among people.

How to Check The Results Online:

Log into: http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/livedraw/

Find 'Live Draw' on home page and click the link

You will land in the page where the winning numbers will be announced

Watch The Annoucement Live Online



How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 16:45 [IST]