Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 96th 'Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly'

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 28: The results of 96th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 78A 25740

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000/- 25740 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

08490 12621 14699 23453 25380 33237 63416 87918 93381 93557

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1349 1987 2809 2828 3405 4108 5198 5237 6670 9815

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1936 4248 4286 5929 6169 6188 7754 9352 9400 9814

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0174 1541 2719 3359 4500 5638 6370 6963 8353 9421

0196 1671 2889 3434 4518 5721 6419 7404 8375 9483

0382 1718 2912 3437 4595 5857 6467 7515 8434 9537

0427 2236 3100 3445 4661 5895 6524 7531 8743 9565

0520 2315 3136 3462 4756 5964 6660 7792 8864 9681

0993 2424 3154 3559 4764 5972 6662 7929 9030 9774

1041 2457 3163 3665 4923 6036 6669 7937 9221 9876

1154 2467 3289 3915 4963 6128 6747 8056 9314 9905

1193 2659 3299 3993 5420 6208 6781 8124 9385 9933

1356 2681 3349 4384 5535 6274 6892 8189 9415 9990

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 18:26 [IST]