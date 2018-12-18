Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE: Check winning numbers here

The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

There are two draws today, with the first one being held at 11.55 am. The winning numbers of the 11.55 am draw have been released and you can find it below. The second draw is at 8 pm. The results are also available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Winning numbers of 11.55 am draw today:

1st Prize 51.01 Lakhs/- 97K 49139

Cons. Prize 9500/- 49139 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 08637 17926 25262 32699 41556

73274 77050 85346 87433 92371

3rd Prize 500/- 0900 2083 4153 4262 4909 6001 6887 7255 8130 8855

4th Prize 250/- 0516 0812 1128 1388 1731 3433 6467 7996 8294 9033

5th Prize 120/-

0267 1399 2716 3257 4042 5000 5725 6485 7717 8860

0313 1460 2788 3383 4117 5036 5746 6554 7732 8962

0348 1527 2810 3476 4457 5246 5825 6722 7842 9079

0350 1651 2841 3489 4477 5259 5866 7029 7859 9196

0491 1697 2871 3551 4616 5267 5873 7136 7923 9230

0579 1848 2923 3656 4631 5372 5962 7157 8008 9673

0697 1954 2928 3675 4655 5408 6086 7244 8258 9687

1181 2280 2951 3700 4819 5574 6226 7464 8268 9790

1277 2294 3029 3990 4903 5589 6297 7544 8346 9839

1381 2383 3182 4009 4917 5676 6346 7654 8362 9989