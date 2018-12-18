  • search
    Nagaland Lotteries Today's Results LIVE, check winning numbers here

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nagaland Lotteries Today’s Results LIVE, check winning numbers here

    There will be two draws today and the first one is at 11.55 am. The second draw is at 8 pm. You can check the results of the December 17, 8 pm draw below. The results are also available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dec 17, 8 pm draw winning numbers

    13th Draw held on 17/12/2018 Price 6/

    1st Prize 26.00 Lakhs/- 68H 24108

    Cons. Prize 9500/- 24108 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 15365 21606 34479 57374 57952
    68231 81240 84088 99615 99989

    3rd Prize 500/- 1915 2154 2189 6536 7061 7676 8260 9215 9337 9803

    4th Prize 250/- 1234 2074 5330 6622 6898 7848 7872 8266 8437 9053

    5th Prize 120/-
    0252 2027 2862 3458 4581 5444 6538 7250 8044 9135
    0359 2070 2992 3577 4767 5716 6551 7375 8454 9206
    0594 2196 3109 3678 4770 5976 6587 7440 8490 9224
    0923 2216 3123 3925 4822 6022 6658 7536 8629 9383
    0963 2285 3124 4156 5013 6028 6667 7621 8651 9386
    1161 2303 3155 4196 5118 6078 6974 7623 8688 9504
    1487 2378 3169 4345 5214 6160 7005 7829 8795 9654
    1530 2513 3177 4420 5246 6242 7025 7885 8806 9688
    1545 2682 3265 4487 5350 6357 7084 7917 8936 9693
    1555 2830 3279 4519 5369 6404 7229 8034 8999 9888

    nagaland plotter lottery results

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 7:31 [IST]
