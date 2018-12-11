Home News India Nagaland Lotteries Today’s Results, check winning numbers

Nagaland Lotteries Today’s Results, check winning numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today result has been declared today, December 11 2018. The results are available on the official website.

There are two draws that would be conducted today, December 11 2018. The first draw is at 11.55 am and the results of the same have been declared. You can check the winning numbers below. The second draw results would be out at 8 pm. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries today result: 11.55 am winning numbers