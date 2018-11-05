Nagaland Lotteries today’s result time and website, check 11.15 am winning numbers

The Nagaland Lotteries today's result will be out soon. Once declared it will be available on the official website.

For the 11.15 am result, the winning numbers are below:

1st Prize 26.00 Lakhs/- 93L 95180

Cons. Prize 9500/- 95180 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 46012 52538 54882 64583 79599 81316 86147 90850 92459 94463

3rd Prize 500/- 3347 3846 4740 4988 5802 6092 6366 6994 7158 8963

4th Prize 250/- 0090 0767 0861 1181 1365 4445 5239 6144 6413 6464

5th Prize 120/- 0162 1029 2481 2877 3695 4840 5446 6291 7889 8774 0167 1436 2487 2880 3786 4869 5483 6297 7898 8949 0336 1538 2601 2897 3858 4905 5487 6405 7943 9129 0362 1676 2605 2970 3905 4923 5531 6700 8061 9226 0419 2171 2660 3005 4261 4930 5597 7018 8132 9379 0634 2247 2671 3132 4317 4934 5671 7092 8136 9571 0671 2329 2697 3278 4391 4983 5675 7314 8243 9647

0778 2331 2790 3372 4640 5005 5870 7648 8328 9696 0835 2400 2837 3403 4664 5037 6040 7674 8399 9727 0911 2471 2852 3404 4791 5045 6170 7887 8565 9757

Once the results are declared at 8 am, you can check the same on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.