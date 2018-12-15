Nagaland Lotteries Today’s Results LIVE, stay tuned for winning numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared shortly. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The first draw of the day will be held at 11.55 am and the winning numbers can be found below once they are updated. Please stay tuned.

There is another draw and the winning numbers of the same would be available at 8 pm. The results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.