Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE now: Winning numbers here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kohima, Dec 27: The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The winning numbers of the 11.55 am draw that was held today is available below. Please do check if you have the winning number.

There is another draw that would be held today at 8 pm. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries today results, winning numbers:

1st Prize 51.03 Lakhs/- 95E 12707

Cons. Prize 9500/- 12707 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 00558 18374 20483 26200 27980

39843 41218 63252 73713 83725

3rd Prize 500/- 0673 1099 1610 1794 5713

5767 6328 6908 7948 8612

4th Prize 250/- 0190 1070 2417 3468 4343

4907 6869 7867 8614 9708

5th Prize 120/-

0088 1083 2147 3227 4223 5014 6735 7534 8206 9408

0114 1204 2218 3293 4321 5397 6840 7567 8455 9431

0273 1320 2266 3317 4619 5436 6843 7603 8831 9589

0406 1537 2468 3673 4643 5449 6896 7626 8950 9594

0577 1737 2599 3883 4644 5644 6978 7681 8972 9601

0847 1745 2780 3887 4685 5932 7311 7688 8985 9646

0971 1780 2854 3924 4752 6114 7330 7873 9137 9652

0978 1790 3097 4012 4911 6120 7352 8104 9162 9857

1012 1943 3110 4028 4919 6444 7366 8116 9238 9872

1077 2044 3175 4051 4971 6568 7457 8185 9402 9891