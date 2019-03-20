Nagaland Lotteries today results: Winning number of Dear Sincere Morning, Dear Parrot Evening result

By Anuj Cariappa

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 19 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Sincere Morning and Dear Parrot Evening Results below. The March 2- results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Sincere Morning Results:

1st Prize 26.01 Lakhs/- 86C 00862

Cons. Prize 1000/ 00862 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 15372 21427 24543 26796 34574 42672 45343 95405 97563 98482

3rd Prize 500/- 0263 1216 1750 2026 2727 4976 5594 5961 8359 9127

4th Prize 250/- 2550 3431 4871 4993 6979 7307 7912 8570 8911 9036

5th Prize 120/-

0150 1202 1818 2814 3687 4469 5389 6263 7252 8302 0171 1257 1898 2830 3699 4552 5460 6284 7302 8459 0232 1259 1909 3053 3703 4718 5749 6388 7468 8517

0239 1279 2124 3090 4050 4853 5755 6597 7556 8716 0285 1371 2187 3172 4119 4885 5836 6601 7614 8941 0420 1571 2248 3385 4219 4974 5873 6626 7659 8956

0620 1578 2300 3405 4313 5010 6053 6683 7701 9030 0841 1619 2331 3437 4355 5090 6153 6887 7832 9280 0940 1627 2536 3438 4370 5109 6213 6970 7843 9497

1151 1661 2774 3562 4429 5217 6223 7122 8298 9790

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Parrot Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.01 Lakhs/- 98J 83246

Cons. Prize 1000/- 83246 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 02512 11226 16527 21912 26055 27372 43205 51314 60612 95581

3rd Prize 500/- 0591 3360 3444 5003 5294 7298 7872 7873 7990 9168

4th Prize 250/- 0173 0381 2792 3742 4295 5513 7708 9329 9422 9779

5th Prize 120/-

0135 0816 1603 2671 3661 4594 5678 6594 7593 8372 0200 0926 1689 2885 3780 4808 5954 6637 7649 8450 0249 1027 2165 2913 3800 4848 5964 6883 7663 8702

0323 1146 2187 2918 3903 4945 6050 6894 7738 8802 0412 1153 2325 2971 4083 4995 6076 6913 7775 9426 0463 1269 2338 3003 4114 5046 6122 6923 7792 9878

0604 1271 2349 3108 4119 5188 6172 6946 7802 9884 0704 1327 2473 3111 4164 5252 6239 7059 7984 9896 0705 1368 2527 3199 4296 5313 6381 7116 7991 9935

0757 1487 2554 3420 4302 5642 6521 7188 8294 9971