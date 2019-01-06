  • search
    Nagaland Lotteries today results: Winning number 53K 04256

    By Smriti Pathak
    The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The draw today will be held at 8 pm. The winning numbers will be uploaded soon after that.
    Meanwhile, you can check below for the winning numbers of the January 5 draw which was held at 8 pm. The numbers are given below.

    The result of the January 5 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries January 5 lucky winning numbers:

    1st Prize 26.05 Lakhs/- 53K 04256

    Cons. Prize 9500/- 04256 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 04008 10483 32018 33877 35525
    44865 50578 55106 71258 78381

    3rd Prize 500/- 3308 3389 3904 4188 5806 7146 7807 7942 9289 9363

    4th Prize 250/- 0596 0923 1904 2135 3566 6511 8323 8438 8578 9499

    5th Prize 120/-
    0008 0842 1705 2921 4377 5230 6322 7211 8100 9231
    0167 0921 1813 2966 4552 5377 6371 7288 8248 9240
    0417 0925 1870 3106 4661 5568 6478 7389 8426 9317
    0440 0983 2078 3219 4686 5724 6518 7490 8457 9321
    0527 1007 2187 3372 4688 5726 6580 7697 8478 9585
    0545 1057 2222 3374 4809 5983 6599 7713 8504 9596
    0550 1246 2551 3967 4826 6059 6700 7791 8597 9720
    0575 1300 2840 3983 4883 6119 6778 7819 8952 9870
    0601 1393 2876 4255 4952 6127 6821 7947 9152 9895
    0680 1679 2888 4321 5040 6271 7052 8016 9160 9990

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
