Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, winning numbers here
The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The first draw of the day will be held at 11.55 am. The second draw is at 8 pm.
Below you can find the winning numbers of the the December 23, 8 pm draw. The results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.
Nagaland Lotteries Dec 23 winning numbers: 8 pm draw:
1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 98B 23579
Cons. Prize 9500/- 23579 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
2nd Prize 9000/- 36731 44389 48042 55854 57596
64889 83806 85972 86817 91041
3rd Prize 500/- 0701 0814 2690 4355 4813 5238 5709 7223 7310 7780
4th Prize 250/- 3461 5153 5359 5648 7048 7188 7507 7925 8094 9332
5th Prize 120/-
0021 0679 1537 2626 3705 4421 5900 7133 7883 9289
0037 0731 1568 2813 3890 4612 5909 7359 8071 9295
0102 0778 1788 2895 4018 5016 6049 7386 8705 9472
0421 0864 1821 3048 4117 5044 6113 7411 8783 9698
0434 0882 2008 3082 4152 5226 6289 7503 8879 9802
0473 0990 2160 3109 4189 5252 6322 7646 9081 9819
0601 1022 2237 3307 4221 5361 6425 7648 9087 9859
0604 1052 2528 3312 4292 5498 6584 7739 9103 9973
0620 1110 2587 3613 4377 5701 6998 7771 9231 9981
0650 1518 2595 3637 4400 5754 7119 7811 9257 9989