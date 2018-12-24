Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, winning numbers here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The first draw of the day will be held at 11.55 am. The second draw is at 8 pm.

Below you can find the winning numbers of the the December 23, 8 pm draw. The results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Dec 23 winning numbers: 8 pm draw:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 98B 23579

Cons. Prize 9500/- 23579 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 36731 44389 48042 55854 57596

64889 83806 85972 86817 91041

3rd Prize 500/- 0701 0814 2690 4355 4813 5238 5709 7223 7310 7780

4th Prize 250/- 3461 5153 5359 5648 7048 7188 7507 7925 8094 9332

5th Prize 120/-

0021 0679 1537 2626 3705 4421 5900 7133 7883 9289

0037 0731 1568 2813 3890 4612 5909 7359 8071 9295

0102 0778 1788 2895 4018 5016 6049 7386 8705 9472

0421 0864 1821 3048 4117 5044 6113 7411 8783 9698

0434 0882 2008 3082 4152 5226 6289 7503 8879 9802

0473 0990 2160 3109 4189 5252 6322 7646 9081 9819

0601 1022 2237 3307 4221 5361 6425 7648 9087 9859

0604 1052 2528 3312 4292 5498 6584 7739 9103 9973

0620 1110 2587 3613 4377 5701 6998 7771 9231 9981

0650 1518 2595 3637 4400 5754 7119 7811 9257 9989