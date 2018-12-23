Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, winning numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today, Sunday. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The first draw of the day will be held at 11.55 am. The second draw is at 8 pm.

Below you can find the winning numbers of the December 22 draws. The results of the December 23 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Dec 22 winning numbers: 11.55 am draw

1st Prize 51.05 Lakhs/- 75H 99128

Cons. Prize 9500/- 99128 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 23532 36231 38882 50234 56208

63525 76690 79208 87915 93157

3rd Prize 500/- 2945 3166 3669 4939 5664 5934 6993 7603 8629 9709

4th Prize 250/- 0649 1309 1814 1953 3057 3784 4663 5062 7578 8131

5th Prize 120/-

0117 1423 3022 4022 5048 6195 6804 7489 7951 8984

0313 1507 3149 4101 5217 6204 6879 7494 8040 9026

0430 1529 3460 4189 5282 6230 6956 7497 8063 9058

0524 1622 3579 4297 5459 6301 6999 7589 8388 9343

0594 1929 3587 4322 5495 6310 7121 7628 8455 9416

0635 2079 3625 4348 5550 6419 7159 7736 8474 9511

0808 2199 3663 4587 5881 6601 7237 7760 8604 9607

0916 2503 3733 4658 5900 6608 7248 7787 8639 9692

1154 2634 3903 4669 6047 6625 7466 7864 8769 9828

1407 2763 3951 4934 6183 6652 7474 7912 8776 9852

Nagaland Lotteries Dec 22 winning numbers: 8 pm draw:

1st Prize 26.05 Lakhs/- 65C 67404

Cons. Prize 9500/- 67404 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)



2nd Prize 9000/- 15626 20243 23371 31676 48948

65246 69938 70307 71810 99808

3rd Prize 500/- 0791 1772 2431 3058 3252 3670 3891 4273 6937 9544

4th Prize 250/- 0117 0327 2815 4268 4756 6021 6098 6572 7151 9710

5th Prize 120/-

0013 1206 2277 2962 4007 4932 6224 7656 8410 8918

0035 1250 2427 3192 4123 5398 6255 7795 8428 9005

0138 1320 2498 3361 4210 5408 6259 7831 8453 9137

0478 1443 2500 3420 4279 5421 6261 7866 8577 9178

0483 1539 2647 3538 4331 5487 6623 7901 8591 9261

0738 1709 2649 3557 4388 5641 6894 8100 8595 9273

0750 1856 2724 3702 4414 5653 6967 8105 8647 9428

1032 1977 2752 3789 4664 5732 7063 8241 8738 9463

1132 2173 2767 3878 4832 5811 7216 8333 8823 9541

1149 2252 2950 3975 4928 6125 7220 8342 8907 9722