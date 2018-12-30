Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE now, check winning numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries Today Result has been declared . The results are available on the official website.

The winning numbers of the 11.55 am draw have been released. You can check below for the same.

There is also another draw that will be held today. The winning numbers of the 8 pmdraw will be available at 8 pm. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Today Result winning numbers:

1st Prize 51.06 Lakhs/- 94A 17984

Cons. Prize 9500/- 17984 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 02495 04291 06334 37212 59084

62831 71438 75421 85450 89328

3rd Prize 500/- 0259 0671 0692 0968 1446

4170 4793 4836 6829 7293

4th Prize 250/- 1117 3221 3402 3520 6181

6876 7548 7764 8700 9086

5th Prize 120/-

0050 1554 2777 3288 4321 5615 6042 6487 7728 8406

0061 1675 2845 3327 4470 5677 6093 6662 7738 8488

0065 1737 2893 3424 4571 5733 6106 6945 7800 8527

0445 1850 2918 3630 4968 5793 6114 6953 7932 8586

0478 2252 2994 3634 4981 5827 6123 7081 8070 8777

0639 2321 3003 3708 5041 5833 6162 7285 8129 8796

0643 2373 3047 3851 5133 5879 6319 7460 8146 8807

1003 2398 3141 4000 5176 5939 6321 7507 8258 8834

1355 2447 3181 4136 5212 5945 6362 7674 8347 9448

1466 2656 3202 4284 5388 6010 6387 7682 8370 9887