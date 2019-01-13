  • search
    Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE now check numbers

    By Smriti Pathak
    The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The lottery results today will be declared at 8 pm. Meanwhile you can check out the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries January 12, Saturday results below. The winning number is 99J 98424. The result of the January 13 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries results: Check winning numbers

    1st Prize 26.05 Lakhs/- 99J 98424

    Cons. Prize 9500/- 98424 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 21135 59545 62666 78882 81576
    84959 87883 92258 93655 94681

    3rd Prize 500/- 1053 1124 1684 2208 2216 6423 7026 7512 8122 8218

    4th Prize 250/- 0178 0512 0603 0736 2321 2853 6408 7850 8472 9239

    5th Prize 120/-
    0000 1393 2132 2956 3816 5158 6446 7456 8268 9435
    0253 1395 2318 2963 4024 5267 6506 7482 8269 9544
    0351 1400 2356 3143 4202 5631 6573 7646 8560 9646
    0408 1490 2439 3255 4481 5646 6630 7688 8567 9687
    0417 1504 2475 3276 4485 5889 6664 7806 8614 9710
    0442 1568 2497 3290 4624 5906 7001 7945 8618 9855
    0447 1797 2521 3404 4786 5956 7146 8023 8829 9867
    0647 1826 2678 3469 4979 6038 7187 8195 8984 9868
    1100 1913 2730 3566 4983 6153 7294 8199 9075 9984
    1114 2108 2849 3606 5154 6256 7312 8226 9393 999

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
