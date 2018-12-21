Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, check winning numbers

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The first draw of the day will be held at 11.55 am. The second draw is being held at 8 pm.

The winning numbers for the December 20 8 pm draw can be found below. The results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Today results: Check winning numbers for Dec 20 8 pm:

1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 80D 89523

Cons. Prize 9500/- 89523 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 15402 16599 29641 30201 31191

33986 56712 63443 65429 94231

3rd Prize 500/- 0316 0803 0877 0988 3512 3921 3959 6115 8873 9675

4th Prize 250/- 0054 0650 1471 1805 3516 3696 4695 5353 5993 9137

5th Prize 120/-

0303 1314 2521 3943 4781 5928 6993 7463 8063 9044

0306 1532 2902 4119 4962 5969 7003 7488 8108 9056

0411 1574 2930 4183 5313 6267 7085 7533 8202 9382

0473 1626 2951 4207 5477 6580 7169 7557 8494 9433

0564 1713 3090 4211 5567 6615 7224 7570 8564 9475

0701 1738 3520 4288 5588 6720 7280 7609 8610 9525

1007 2016 3645 4373 5707 6755 7314 7716 8627 9526

1010 2044 3658 4399 5882 6782 7315 7825 8694 9530

1070 2132 3824 4498 5888 6798 7331 7898 8895 9649

1247 2314 3929 4651 5903 6908 7396 8062 8997 9806