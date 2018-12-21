Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE now: Check winning numbers
The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.
The first draw of the day was held at 11.55 am and the winning numbers are given below.
The second draw is being held at 8 pm. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.
Nagaland Lotteries Today results: Check winning numbers for 11.55 am draw:
1st Prize 51.04 Lakhs/- 79H 13726
Cons. Prize 9500/- 13726 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
2nd Prize 9000/- 05193 26149 32656 36022 37320
49075 53970 75878 76804 78855
3rd Prize 500/- 3118 3980 4263 4297 4764
4777 5338 6247 9030 9608
4th Prize 250/- 1839 1979 4661 5264 5593
5602 5987 7580 8544 8977
5th Prize 120/-
0030 0678 1655 2545 3453 4310 5257 7107 8067 9082
0040 0683 1897 2580 3691 4493 5512 7110 8217 9417
0088 0867 1910 2636 3707 4549 5539 7225 8361 9498
0163 0896 2022 2740 3816 4656 5628 7344 8427 9593
0287 1288 2096 2760 3845 4680 5714 7397 8562 9602
0426 1334 2158 2807 3898 4749 6005 7567 8602 9635
0445 1359 2207 2916 3933 4867 6032 7590 8688 9658
0450 1435 2232 3037 3967 5057 6310 7625 8891 9710
0494 1510 2264 3202 4184 5067 6598 7654 8904 9816
0613 1588 2424 3323 4215 5082 7071 7764 8995 9888