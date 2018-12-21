Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE now: Check winning numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The first draw of the day was held at 11.55 am and the winning numbers are given below.

The second draw is being held at 8 pm. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Today results: Check winning numbers for 11.55 am draw:

1st Prize 51.04 Lakhs/- 79H 13726

Cons. Prize 9500/- 13726 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 05193 26149 32656 36022 37320

49075 53970 75878 76804 78855

3rd Prize 500/- 3118 3980 4263 4297 4764

4777 5338 6247 9030 9608

4th Prize 250/- 1839 1979 4661 5264 5593

5602 5987 7580 8544 8977

5th Prize 120/-

0030 0678 1655 2545 3453 4310 5257 7107 8067 9082

0040 0683 1897 2580 3691 4493 5512 7110 8217 9417

0088 0867 1910 2636 3707 4549 5539 7225 8361 9498

0163 0896 2022 2740 3816 4656 5628 7344 8427 9593

0287 1288 2096 2760 3845 4680 5714 7397 8562 9602

0426 1334 2158 2807 3898 4749 6005 7567 8602 9635

0445 1359 2207 2916 3933 4867 6032 7590 8688 9658

0450 1435 2232 3037 3967 5057 6310 7625 8891 9710

0494 1510 2264 3202 4184 5067 6598 7654 8904 9816

0613 1588 2424 3323 4215 5082 7071 7764 8995 9888