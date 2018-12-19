  • search
    Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE

    There are two draws today, with the first one being held at 11.55 am. The second draw is at 8 pm. The results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries Results: Winning numbers of 8 pm draw, Dec 18

    1st Prize 26.01 Lakhs/- 97L 48710

    Cons. Prize 9500/- 48710 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 01488 07376 10250 20016 52507
    59858 60153 75167 76019 95698

    3rd Prize 500/- 0206 0368 1098 3982 4246 4421 6817 7695 8890 8991

    4th Prize 250/- 0304 1486 2492 2552 2568 3086 4244 5309 6724 8412
    5th Prize 120/-
    0201 1395 2356 3175 4020 5086 5764 6776 7475 8453
    0227 1439 2625 3212 4216 5105 5849 6849 7544 8511
    0240 1559 2788 3251 4292 5210 5906 7011 7546 8623
    0390 1654 2800 3361 4353 5284 5979 7016 7555 8760
    0529 1781 2986 3478 4494 5316 6004 7054 7614 8781
    0612 1939 3005 3504 4682 5344 6380 7165 7987 8824
    0631 2026 3056 3603 4731 5417 6608 7184 8073 9515
    0696 2183 3090 3951 5027 5496 6620 7282 8246 9555
    1035 2261 3091 4008 5079 5566 6676 7313 8343 9819
    1240 2301 3095 4014 5080 5666 6721 7333 8446 9939

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 7:32 [IST]
