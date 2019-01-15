  • search
    Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE,check numbers

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    

    The lottery results today will be declared at 8 pm. Meanwhile you can check out the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries January 14, results below. The winning number is 99J 98424. The result of the January 15 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries results: Check winning numbers

    1st Prize 26.00 Lakhs/- 95C 58231

    Cons. Prize 1000/- 58231 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 03560 05336 20163 21095 56265
    60035 82703 88216 90782 96107

    3rd Prize 500/- 0333 0542 0869 0944 3944 4277 5273 8340 8732 9124

    4th Prize 250/- 1937 2130 2496 4568 4611 5093 7463 8429 8972 9822

    5th Prize 120/-
    0013 1821 2777 3703 4837 5959 6497 7490 8236 9107
    0359 1831 2862 3794 4891 5976 6570 7555 8282 9330
    0599 1863 2987 4056 5028 6037 6612 7703 8287 9428
    0801 1938 3077 4145 5238 6048 6625 7803 8461 9513
    0935 1983 3102 4298 5390 6098 6776 7830 8474 9544
    0955 2110 3118 4331 5451 6170 6813 8000 8490 9548
    0977 2170 3171 4475 5581 6202 6819 8039 8573 9565
    1357 2182 3312 4480 5683 6231 7067 8044 8598 9669
    1423 2360 3549 4582 5732 6274 7218 8103 8699 9862
    1697 2771 3579 4676 5855 6388 7436 8187 9029 9975

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
