    Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, check numbers

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared soon today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The draw today will be held at 8 pm. The winning numbers will be uploaded soon.

    Meanwhile you can check below for the winning numbers of the January 6 draw which was held at 8 pm. The numbers are given below.

    The result of the January 5 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries January 6 winning numbers:

    1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 67G 40973

    Cons. Prize 9500/- 40973 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 08679 21074 28110 31948 40029
    58558 63888 84165 92029 99721

    3rd Prize 500/- 4372 4380 4930 4967 5216 7185 7530 7690 8695 8941

    4th Prize 250/- 0376 1033 3043 3805 3840 3938 4929 5569 7877 7907

    5th Prize 120/-
    0012 0994 2105 3298 4872 5955 6881 7701 8759 9576
    0060 1040 2243 3346 4999 6117 7039 7739 8812 9685
    0281 1151 2245 3636 5111 6184 7070 7828 8866 9690
    0403 1205 2258 3715 5140 6208 7151 7859 8938 9753
    0550 1387 2300 3842 5186 6226 7233 8025 9089 9826
    0627 1537 2361 4032 5260 6245 7435 8053 9096 9836
    0629 1784 2372 4218 5453 6318 7478 8128 9330 9843
    0751 2019 2395 4402 5495 6334 7565 8197 9370 9857
    0778 2024 2690 4564 5828 6638 7587 8417 9375 9906
    0978 2027 2828 4633 5845 6817 7667 8755 9431 9911

    nagaland lottery results

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
