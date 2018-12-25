Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, check winning numbers

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The first draw of the day was held at 11.55 am. The winning numbers arre given below. The second draw is at 8 pm.

The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Today: Check today's winning numbers:

1st Prize 51.01 Lakhs/- 69J 38301

Cons. Prize 9500/- 38301 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 31052 32572 39217 46917 63561

79298 79940 89090 93657 94946



3rd Prize 500/- 0448 2317 2560 3402 3789

3849 4124 6710 6919 9167

4th Prize 250/- 0584 2272 5808 7090 7727

7729 7798 8636 8903 9374

5th Prize 120/-

0178 1088 1946 3421 4665 5684 6630 7341 7852 8744

0379 1168 2075 3694 4854 5812 6668 7357 7880 8803

0449 1187 2254 3736 4877 5896 6777 7375 7890 9065

0538 1317 2340 3773 5201 6153 6822 7383 8086 9267

0607 1434 2472 3959 5213 6230 6887 7436 8095 9494

0668 1440 2609 4105 5230 6319 7038 7452 8114 9565

0745 1536 2694 4128 5315 6326 7213 7561 8158 9775

0806 1588 2795 4147 5365 6329 7227 7671 8368 9903

0838 1596 3134 4439 5382 6395 7325 7700 8421 9954

0903 1910 3333 4600 5623 6461 7337 7820 8545 9967