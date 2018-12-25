Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, check winning numbers

  • search
    The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    The first draw of the day was held at 11.55 am. The winning numbers arre given below. The second draw is at 8 pm.

    The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries Today: Check today's winning numbers:

    1st Prize 51.01 Lakhs/- 69J 38301

    Cons. Prize 9500/- 38301 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize 9000/- 31052 32572 39217 46917 63561
    79298 79940 89090 93657 94946

    3rd Prize 500/- 0448 2317 2560 3402 3789
    3849 4124 6710 6919 9167

    4th Prize 250/- 0584 2272 5808 7090 7727
    7729 7798 8636 8903 9374

    5th Prize 120/-
    0178 1088 1946 3421 4665 5684 6630 7341 7852 8744
    0379 1168 2075 3694 4854 5812 6668 7357 7880 8803
    0449 1187 2254 3736 4877 5896 6777 7375 7890 9065
    0538 1317 2340 3773 5201 6153 6822 7383 8086 9267
    0607 1434 2472 3959 5213 6230 6887 7436 8095 9494
    0668 1440 2609 4105 5230 6319 7038 7452 8114 9565
    0745 1536 2694 4128 5315 6326 7213 7561 8158 9775
    0806 1588 2795 4147 5365 6329 7227 7671 8368 9903
    0838 1596 3134 4439 5382 6395 7325 7700 8421 9954
    0903 1910 3333 4600 5623 6461 7337 7820 8545 9967

