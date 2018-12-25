Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE, Check here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The first draw of the day will be held at 11.55 am. The second draw is at 8 pm. The results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Today: Check winning numbers for Dec 24 8 pm draw:

1st Prize 26.00 Lakhs/- 51B 51033

Cons. Prize 9500/- 51033 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 00606 19124 20264 21377 35415

46483 62872 62892 74548 98209

3rd Prize 500/- 1168 1280 1753 2074 2714 4930 7198 7512 7679 9074

4th Prize 250/- 0241 0285 1289 1793 2359 2540 3216 4676 4763 9313

5th Prize 120/-

0022 1162 2627 3601 4105 4851 5660 6614 7666 8319

0030 1231 2653 3626 4202 4942 5713 6675 7692 8626

0374 1394 2679 3800 4285 4959 5847 6734 7764 8678

0437 1527 2827 3863 4348 5208 5903 6764 7870 9050

0598 1938 3030 3975 4354 5256 5956 7043 7957 9272

0616 2232 3038 3994 4388 5273 6144 7453 7980 9539

0859 2309 3142 3997 4417 5322 6231 7460 7984 9617

0864 2451 3260 4002 4541 5410 6280 7473 8083 9846

1020 2464 3288 4067 4678 5559 6312 7547 8217 9899

1161 2512 3513 4086 4701 5646 6597 7601 8314 9990