Nagaland Lotteries today results: LIVE

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The lottery results today will be declared at 8 pm. Meanwhile you can check out the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries January 17, results below. The result of the January 18 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries results: Winning Numbers:

1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 95C 21484

Cons. Prize 1000/- 21484 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 09851 27183 37358 42868 47455

60864 61961 68550 77020 90814

3rd Prize 500/- 0216 0305 0350 0636 3114 3465 4646 4688 7896 8377

4th Prize 250/- 0071 1495 2209 2413 3696 3938 6304 7582 8371 9321

5th Prize 120/-

0103 1271 2706 3720 4350 5606 6403 7118 8192 9562

0354 1274 2747 3755 4658 5639 6464 7182 8196 9617

0409 1698 2954 3906 4728 5776 6597 7203 8463 9652

0532 1798 3312 3912 4818 5955 6645 7309 8869 9684

0556 1837 3423 3928 4906 5967 6687 7369 9095 9690

0840 1877 3515 4211 5092 6177 6712 7373 9151 9757

0866 2276 3583 4234 5260 6246 7004 7826 9437 9804

0907 2481 3624 4329 5308 6270 7010 7976 9447 9835

0932 2513 3656 4335 5549 6323 7030 8027 9485 9946

1018 2624 3716 4339 5578 6389 7064 8132 9491 9972