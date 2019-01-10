Nagaland Lotteries today results: First prize Rs 26 lakh, check winning numbers

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. On January 9 there was a draw at 8 pm for which we are giving you the winning numbers. You can check if you have won the lottery by going through the winning numbers given below. The result of the January 10 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries results: Check winning numbers