    Nagaland Lotteries today results: Dear Kind Morning, Dear Falcon Evening results, winning numbers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nagaland Lotteries today results: Dear Kind Morning, Dear Falcon Evening results, winning numbers

    Meanwhile the results of the March 21 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Kind Morning and Dear Falcon Evening Results below. The March 22 results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Faithful Morning Results:

    1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 97K 23917

    Cons. Prize 1000/ 23917 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 15352 29283 43728 55595 57867 71900 75128 82929 83684 94774

    3rd Prize 500/- 0231 0674 0864 1116 3250 3906 6794 7121 8428 9432

    4th Prize 250/- 1071 1118 2298 4145 4937 5258 5353 6957 8555 9494

    5th Prize 120/-
    0054 0970 1691 2754 4334 5645 6600 7654 8253 9273 0077 1055 2007 2906 4385 5683 6702 7823 8290 9440 0131 1178 2018 3158 4557 5716 6995 7943 8298 9655
    0189 1408 2047 3639 4789 5743 7039 8052 8334 9766 0313 1479 2050 3746 4804 5959 7099 8099 8358 9788 0444 1546 2129 3788 5040 6199 7107 8159 8530 9850
    0513 1561 2243 3929 5180 6241 7152 8160 8741 9885 0526 1577 2371 3972 5492 6248 7163 8188 8933 9941 0621 1599 2436 4050 5502 6343 7256 8222 8990 9960
    0893 1651 2629 4256 5579 6485 7640 8249 9100 9970

    Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Falcon Evening Results:

    1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 53H 35140

    Cons. Prize 1000/- 35140 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
    2nd Prize 9000/- 26425 29568 31597 43040 49131 49283 52772 76628 92673 98466

    3rd Prize 500/- 2585 2748 3843 4309 4619 5547 6614 7360 9372 9772

    4th Prize 250/- 0835 0886 3574 5704 6444 6611 7135 8679 9688 9951

    5th Prize 120/-
    0193 0729 2094 3021 3459 4511 5801 6811 7991 9135 0211 0771 2144 3047 3541 4640 5929 6847 7993 9142 0251 0783 2215 3053 3551 4711 5932 6855 8071 9233
    0274 0983 2222 3073 3603 4810 6005 6949 8135 9254 0339 1654 2497 3092 3677 4923 6113 7012 8304 9416 0407 1664 2514 3195 3735 5478 6145 7207 8349 9542
    0471 1721 2548 3219 3887 5521 6204 7729 8677 9664 0505 1942 2831 3238 3905 5531 6388 7737 8848 9746 0513 2039 2870 3346 3922 5635 6536 7958 8852 9766
    0519 2087 2936 3371 4259 5771 6546 7984 9053 9825

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
