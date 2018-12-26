Nagaland Lotteries today results, check winning numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The first draw of the day was held at 11.55 am. The winning numbers can be found below The second draw is at 8 pm. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries today results, winning numbers:

1st Prize 51.02 Lakhs/- 88J 28172



Cons. Prize 9500/- 28172 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 22051 37548 40138 54984 55204

67408 73846 78103 83917 89089

3rd Prize 500/- 0485 1176 2076 2679 2722

5689 7508 8281 8399 9694

4th Prize 250/- 0236 0498 2336 4196 5006

5345 6283 6644 6905 7027

5th Prize 120/-

0014 1650 2117 3089 3804 5617 6276 7196 8242 9125

0191 1700 2362 3114 4232 5649 6308 7401 8442 9395

0302 1787 2508 3137 4395 5694 6547 7404 8507 9494

0305 1848 2554 3151 4654 5703 6609 7446 8602 9512

0597 1905 2611 3197 4659 5839 6677 7465 8657 9549

1066 1914 2742 3217 4731 5963 6732 7886 8743 9563

1096 1941 2778 3424 4918 6030 6749 7950 8939 9655

1522 1967 2870 3453 5059 6092 6834 7956 8993 9685

1545 2015 2898 3541 5068 6200 7136 8072 9065 9754

1612 2080 3030 3559 5207 6204 7151 8128 9121 9811