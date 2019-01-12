Nagaland Lotteries today results: Check Jan 11 winning numbers

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be held at 8 pm on January 12. The results would be made available after 8 pm. A draw with a prize money of Rs 26.01 lakh was conducted on January 11. We are providing you the winning numbers below.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. The result of the January 11 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries results: Check winning numbers