Nagaland Lotteries today results: 55C 81309 winning number

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

On January 10, there was a draw that was held at 8 pm. The first prize was Rs 26.01 lakh and the winning number was 55C 81309. Have you won? You can check the winning numbers below.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. The result of the January 11 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries results: Check winning numbers