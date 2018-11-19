Nagaland Lotteries today result: Check 11.55 am and 8 pm results

The Nagaland Lotteries todays result will be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

There would be two draws today. The first draw would be at 11.55 am, while the second one is at 8 pm. The results once declared would be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lottery November 18, 11.55 am winning numbers:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 74B 43350

Cons. Prize 9500/- 43350 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 04142 12562 26654 47871 51774 56915 80693 91526 92884 98641

3rd Prize 500/- 1574 2538 2609 2936 5333 6096 6438 7122 8523 8872

4th Prize 250/- 1710 2436 4559 5912 7537 7585 7991 8024 8762 8873

5th Prize 120/- 0074 1084 1631 2282 3540 4083 5112 6160 8051 8807 0222 1163 1716 2299 3603 4361 5363 6565 8064 8935 0390 1201 1852 2557 3654 4470 5371 7183 8271 8983 0521 1254 1877 2745 3679 4490 5748 7235 8405 9000 0731 1317 1904 2855 3710 4549 5864 7282 8454 9237 0764 1370 1907 2932 3752 4622 5915 7488 8517 9343 0855 1417 2000 3174 3860 4682 5964 7571 8549 9378 0869 1425 2013 3257 3923 4714 6016 7785 8679 9577 1004 1543 2048 3320 3966 4918 6029 7868 8691 9937 1017 1589 2127 3448 4005 5048 6049 8028 8765 9969

Nagaland Lottery November 18, 8 pm winning numbers:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 74G 63844

Cons. Prize 9500/- 63844 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 30555 32545 35379 47885 65482 74674 77683 80983 88726 96523

3rd Prize 500/- 0451 1260 1483 2215 3978 4355 5643 6470 6516 9220

4th Prize 250/- 1283 1706 1756 1931 2734 3854 5150 5205 5926 6175

5th Prize 120/- 0014 0795 2047 2600 3388 4385 5915 7270 7889 8803 0069 1062 2131 2737 3439 4548 5923 7389 7990 8978 0213 1289 2134 2738 3458 4806 5981 7440 8235 9037 0231 1365 2149 2763 3678 4991 6191 7589 8339 9232 0288 1419 2256 2870 3720 5161 6209 7610 8391 9512 0316 1577 2320 2874 3789 5290 6414 7633 8483 9678 0394 1731 2371 2936 3832 5447 6556 7712 8492 9681 0611 1771 2414 3001 3868 5496 6693 7755 8538 9683 0682 1793 2440 3301 4170 5519 6696 7790 8643 9868 0750 1890 2593 3380 4195 5640 7125 7813 8789 9887