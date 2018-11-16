Nagaland Lotteries today result, 11.55 am, 8 pm

The Nagaland Lotteries todays results will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There are two draws today- at 11.55 am and 8 pm. You could check the results

on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/?even=pdf.

Nagaland lottery Yesterday November 15 result, 11.55 am:

50th Draw held on 15/11/2018 Price 6/ 1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 95C 41621



Cons. Prize 9500/- 41621 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 05172 15886 30739 45520 62979 77496 78075 80542 98927 99420

3rd Prize 500/- 3227 3463 4667 5316 6834 7508 8010 8183 8647 9378

4th Prize 250/- 0271 1047 3638 4932 5620 6759 7741 8410 9117 9767

5th Prize 120/- 0053 1096 1881 2612 3424 4319 5163 6634 7562 8190

0121 1215 1986 2681 3507 4329 5350 6644 7647 8352 0126 1261 2046 2732 3608 4358 5487 6679 7781 8591 0238 1267 2098 2842 3892 4489 5492 6807 7835 8683 0352 1289 2185 3104 3896 4614 5498 6904 7844 9043 0510 1404 2302 3161 3906 4692 5621 6964 7891 9325 0848 1535 2335 3253 4062 4889 5671 7285 7955 9367 0940 1538 2451 3305 4079 4913 5884 7311 8099 9442 0944 1741 2455 3328 4159 4917 5941 7326 8108 9617 1025 1820 2489 3412 4189 5125 6561 7404 8121 9902

Nagaland lottery Yesterday November 15 result, 8 pm:

8th Draw held on 15/11/2018 Price 6/- 1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 98D 38005



Cons. Prize 9500/- 38005 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 24972 41899 59998 78358 78541 91006 93032 96286 97423 98442

3rd Prize 500/- 1032 1252 1319 2620 3979 4174 5690 6979 7728 8008



4th Prize 250/- 0232 0375 0504 3650 5943 6164 7420 7719 9447 9585

5th Prize 120/- 0225 1230 2016 2856 3887 5366 6323 7247 8295 9115 0248 1283 2023 3066 3919 5600 6441 7371 8334 9251 0419 1363 2079 3222 3984 5686 6487 7440 8415 9369 0460 1412 2106 3337 4088 5871 6528 7625 8419 9370 0778 1471 2181 3375 4726 6013 6619 7645 8474 9415 0881 1480 2246 3448 4766 6041 6694 7647 8509 9421 0963 1501 2410 3454 4769 6054 6753 7770 8698 9679 1066 1642 2411 3483 4882 6113 6787 7775 8787 9752 1081 1674 2457 3808 5111 6189 7146 8013 8955 9834 1083 1902 2695 3815 5344 6239 7233 8054 9014 9891