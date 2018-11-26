Nagaland lotteries today Nov 26 result: Check LIVE

The Nagaland Lotteries today result will be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

There would be two draws conducted today. While one would be at 11.55 am, the other one is at 8 pm. The results once declared would be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries, 11.55 am result November 25:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 79G 31610

Cons. Prize 9500/- 31610 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 08148 13721 14276 14559 21442

25835 38874 65508 89659 99834

3rd Prize 500/- 0690 1314 2111 3761 4601 4820 5550 5553 6592 9654

4th Prize 250/- 0390 1315 1952 4281 4954 5446 5905 6884 8506 9371

5th Prize 120/-

0073 1255 2179 2991 4087 4734 5576 6156 7461 8667

0132 1322 2272 2995 4112 4817 5600 6366 7584 8774

0209 1583 2461 3059 4173 4830 5701 6421 7722 8864

0272 1591 2490 3104 4265 4949 5706 6555 7809 8985

0538 1633 2547 3486 4283 5047 5740 6603 7841 9046

0585 1776 2648 3810 4312 5104 5753 6627 7909 9187

0752 1973 2772 3873 4429 5328 5855 6653 7913 9231

1028 2007 2845 3886 4457 5375 5869 7130 8078 9248

1048 2023 2932 3992 4656 5444 6120 7253 8226 9859

1050 2172 2955 4033 4664 5445 6121 7424 8238 9881

Nagaland Lotteries, 8 pm result November 25:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 62E 73726

Cons. Prize 9500/- 73726 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 03789 57719 64068 67268 71234

72598 84302 87988 94663 95328

3rd Prize 500/- 0299 1742 3400 3406 3637 6031 8915 8927 9170 9957

4th Prize 250/- 0039 0250 1382 1490 2025 3660 4673 5260 5478 6500

5th Prize 120/-

0199 1077 2122 2434 3951 4893 5795 6865 8027 9310

0385 1155 2150 2561 3974 4910 5818 6876 8179 9402

0392 1171 2161 2922 4036 4921 5993 7160 8545 9406

0437 1280 2206 2950 4211 4982 6037 7170 8670 9475

0606 1420 2209 3050 4359 5007 6146 7218 8719 9490

0821 1431 2336 3251 4578 5290 6236 7298 8745 9601

0966 1475 2385 3437 4595 5310 6238 7481 8895 9626

0983 1528 2396 3606 4698 5514 6291 7603 8999 9630

1057 1664 2403 3701 4719 5591 6321 7624 9085 9793

1058 1932 2414 3790 4824 5596 6756 7673 9155 9795