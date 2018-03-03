Nagaland election: TR Zeliang wins by over 5,000 votes

Nagaland Chief Minister and Nagaland Peoples Front (NPF) leader TR Zeliang defeated his nearest NDPP rival by by 5,432 votes and retained his Peren constituency. Zeliang bagged 14,064 votes while Ndang of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured 8,632 votes.

There is neck-to-neck contest between NPF and NDPP in Nagaland as the counting of votes for the 60-member assembly is still underway. As per latest reports, NPF is leading in 30 seats while the BJP-NDPP coalition is leading in 27 seats.

There were speculations has NPF may get support from Congress but the grand old party has failed to win/lead even a single seat.

The BJP which currently in the Nagaland government with NPF has decided to walk out of the alliance and join hands with Neiphiu Rio's newly launched party NDPP.

Rio himself was in NPF for a long time and was Chief Minister of Nagaland twice representing NPF. It was only post 2016 that a rift began to appear between Rio and the faction of NPF leaders who decided to side with the incumbent chief minister TR Zeliang.

BJP decided to latch on to this oppurtunity and stitched an alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a party launched by Rio last year after parting ways with the NPF.

OneIndia News

